Mozambique: Another 64 Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities announced on Sunday that a further 64 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease have been diagnosed.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, since the start of the pandemic 77,584 people have been tested, 970 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the samples tested, 378 were from Maputo city, 148 from Nampula, 100 from Gaza, 97 from Manica, 94 from Sofala, 69 from Inhambane, 44 from Cabo Delgado, 21 from Maputo province,10 from Zambezia, and nine from Tete,

906 of the samples tested gave a negative result, and 64 were positive for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,855, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March. 61 of the new cases are Mozambicans, two are Zimbabwean and one is a Malawian. 36 are women or girls and 26 are men or boys. (There is a mathematical error here, since the figures do not add up to 64).

Six are children under the age of 15, 10 are youths and adolescents in the 15-24 age bracket, 44 are adults aged between 25 and 64, and three are over 65 years old. There was no age information for one case.

26 of the cases are from Maputo city, and 12 are from Maputo province (seven from Matola city, two from Namaacha district, and one each from Boane, Moamba and Marracuene). Six are from Gaza (three from the town of Chokwe, and three from Bilene district).

Nine cases are from Sofala, seven from Beira and two from Inchope. This is a mistake on the Ministry's part, since Inchope is in Manica province, not Sofala. There are four other cases from Manica (one in the provincial capital, Chimoio and three from Machaze district),

There are four cases in Tete (one in Tete city and three in Angonia district), two cases in Nampula (one in Namialo and one in Rapale), and one case in the Zambezia district of Gurue.

In accordance with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 64 new cases are now in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

63 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised at one stage or another of their illness. Currently, 18 are under medical care in isolation wards - 13 in Maputo city, four in Beira and one in Gaza.

The Ministry reported that, over the same 24 hour period, 27 patients made a full recovery from Covid-19 - 24 in Maputo province, and three in Nampula. This brings the total number of recoveries to 1,163 (40.7 per cent of all positive cases).

As of Sunday, the geographical breakdown of all 2,855 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows. Maputo city, 828; Cabo Delgado, 529; Maputo province, 514; Nampula, 477; Gaza, 152; Sofala, 108; Tete, 65; Inhambane, 54; Zambezia, 52; Manica, 42; Niassa, 34.

The key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 2,855 confirmed cases, of whom 1,163 have made a complete recovery, and 1,671 are active cases. 21 Covid-19 patients have died, 19 from the disease, and two from other pathologies.