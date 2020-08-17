Mozambique: Arrests On Inhaca for Violating State of Emergency

17 August 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican police have arrested about 150 people on Inhaca island (the KaNyaka municipal district) in Maputo for violations of the state of emergency that took effect on 8 August - but most were soon released.

"Some citizens were detained for disobeying the state of emergency", the KaNyaka district police commander, Joao Eduardo, told AIM. "There were 150 of them. Eleven cases were sent to the KaNyaka court, and the rest were set free".

The detentions, Eduardo said, were in connection with the illicit sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks in public places, and the gathering and movement of crowds for no legitimate purpose. (The latter is certainly against Ministry of Health recommendations, but it is hard to argue that it constitutes a crime).

Eduardo said the police have enough men on the island to guarantee observance of the emergency measures against the Covid-19 pandemic. "We have undertaken patrols to prevent crime", he added, "and the guidance given to police agents is that they should always prioritise dialogue, and only use force when justified".

He said that one of these patrols detained a South African citizen who had entered the country illegally through the Ressano Garcia border post (which is supposed to be closed except for goods and humanitarian traffic).

In the Dombe administrative post, in the central province of Manica, the provincial governor, Francisca Tomas, on Saturday urged the local population to abandon practices that favour the spread of Covid-19.

She pointed out that Manica borders on Zimbabwe and is also fairly close to South Africa "which have frightening numbers of Covid-19 cases. It is important that you protect yourselves by avoiding risky practices".

Tomas was speaking at a ceremony at which seeds were distributed for the second sowings of the 2019-2020 agricultural campaign. To work the land and produce food, "we must be in good health and committed to work".

"Our appeal is for vigilance so that we avoid catching the disease", said Tomas. "We don't want the public to suffer and fall ill because of the negligence of one or two people. Covid-19 doesn't move around on its own. We transport it".

She said that measures such as staying at home, wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent washing of hands play an important role in preventing the spread of the disease.

"As a government, we are working so as not to allow Manica province to reach the phase of community transmission", said Tomas. "Each of us should do our part by adopting healthy behaviour. We know that, by preventing the disease, we are protecting the lives of those around us, or even the whole community".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.