Mozambique: Arrests On Inhaca for Violating State of Emergency

Maputo — The Mozambican police have arrested about 150 people on Inhaca island (the KaNyaka municipal district) in Maputo for violations of the state of emergency that took effect on 8 August - but most were soon released.

"Some citizens were detained for disobeying the state of emergency", the KaNyaka district police commander, Joao Eduardo, told AIM. "There were 150 of them. Eleven cases were sent to the KaNyaka court, and the rest were set free".

The detentions, Eduardo said, were in connection with the illicit sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks in public places, and the gathering and movement of crowds for no legitimate purpose. (The latter is certainly against Ministry of Health recommendations, but it is hard to argue that it constitutes a crime).

Eduardo said the police have enough men on the island to guarantee observance of the emergency measures against the Covid-19 pandemic. "We have undertaken patrols to prevent crime", he added, "and the guidance given to police agents is that they should always prioritise dialogue, and only use force when justified".

He said that one of these patrols detained a South African citizen who had entered the country illegally through the Ressano Garcia border post (which is supposed to be closed except for goods and humanitarian traffic).

In the Dombe administrative post, in the central province of Manica, the provincial governor, Francisca Tomas, on Saturday urged the local population to abandon practices that favour the spread of Covid-19.

She pointed out that Manica borders on Zimbabwe and is also fairly close to South Africa "which have frightening numbers of Covid-19 cases. It is important that you protect yourselves by avoiding risky practices".

Tomas was speaking at a ceremony at which seeds were distributed for the second sowings of the 2019-2020 agricultural campaign. To work the land and produce food, "we must be in good health and committed to work".

"Our appeal is for vigilance so that we avoid catching the disease", said Tomas. "We don't want the public to suffer and fall ill because of the negligence of one or two people. Covid-19 doesn't move around on its own. We transport it".

She said that measures such as staying at home, wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent washing of hands play an important role in preventing the spread of the disease.

"As a government, we are working so as not to allow Manica province to reach the phase of community transmission", said Tomas. "Each of us should do our part by adopting healthy behaviour. We know that, by preventing the disease, we are protecting the lives of those around us, or even the whole community".