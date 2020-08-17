Namibia: Ohangwena Donates to Walvis Fire Victims

Ohangwena governor Walde Ndevashiya recently handed over donated items ranging from food parcels, shoes, clothing and several 50kg bags of mahangu to the Otweya fire victims.

The donation was made through the office of the prime minister.

The donated items were a result of an appeal for donations by the office of the governor on 28 July 2020, following the devastating fire that destroyed homes and left hundreds of residents from the Walvis Bay settlement displaced.

"This donation was made possible by individuals and corporates in Ohangwena region following an appeal by the office of the governor as a regional contribution towards the vulnerable households in Erongo region amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and to stand in solidarity with the inhabitants of the former Twaloloka settlement in Walvis Bay," said Ndevashiya.

During the official handover, the governor extended his sincere gratitude to the organisations and individual Good Samaritans that responded positively to this appeal and assured them that all donated items were recorded and will reach the intended beneficiaries.

Ndevashiya further extended his appeal to the Ohangwena community who might still want to contribute to the rebuilding of Otweya settlement.