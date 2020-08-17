Mozambique: Minister of Justice Silent On Sexual Abuse Scandal

17 August 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's Minister of Justice, Helena Kida, has declined to comment on the scandal at the Matalana police training centre, on the outskirts of Maputo, where male instructors impregnated 15 women trainees.

An internal dispatch from the general commander of the police, Bernadino Rafael, widely circulated on social media earlier this month, suspended all the instructors involved from their duties and barred them from setting foot in the centre. The abused women were sent to their home provinces, but will be allowed to complete their training at a future date.

Questioned about the scandal on Monday by the independent television station STV, Kida said she had not yet had "enough time to sit down and study what happened at Matalana".

She said it would be better to wait for an official statement from the Ministry of the Interior. "I think the best thing to do is wait", she said. But the scandal has been in the public domain for over a week, and there is no sign of any statement from the Interior Ministry.

The Ombudsman, Isaque Chande, was more forthright. He told STV that what had happened to the women trainees was "lamentable", and similar abuses could well be happening in other institutions.

"It's possible there are other situations we don't know about", said Chande. "The most important thing is that Mozambican society has condemned this behaviour".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.