Mozambique: Kidnappings Affect Business Environment, Warns CTA

Maputo — The current wave of kidnappings of business people is affecting the business environment in Mozambique, the Confederation of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA) has warned.

"The recent kidnapping of a businessman has increased still further the climate of fear and terror among the business class, thus undermining the business environment", said the CTA's interim chairperson Alvaro Massinga, cited by the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

Massinga was referring to the kidnapping of Artur Magaia, owner of "Magaia Resort" in Bilene, in the southern province of Gaza, on 11 August. He was abducted from the Belo Horizonte neighbourhood, where he lives, on the outskirts of Maputo.

The CTA, said Massinga, wants to see a speedy solution of a problem "which has a negative impact on business people and inhibits their efforts to contribute to a more stable and prosperous economy".

"The CTA wants to be part of the solution", he added, "and so we are at the disposal of the relevant authorities to collaborate in defining basic measures of security for business people, and minimising the possibility of kidnappings".

Since Massinga gave this interview, there has been another kidnapping, this time in Beira. The victim was Rajiv Natin, son of the owner of "Formosa", an establishment selling alcoholic drinks, among other goods. He was abducted on Saturday in the Beira neighbourhood of Maquinino.

It is not yet known whether the kidnappers have approached the family of either Magaia or Natin with demands for a ransom.