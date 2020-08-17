Namibia: Young Chocolate Entertainment Introduces Talent Development Programme

17 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

Young Chocolate Entertainment (YCE) is on the move to inspire and help develop the musical skills of the youth through its new talent programme.

Rapper, composer, motivational speaker and founder of YCE, Young Truth, real name Simon Naobeb, said the idea to start training aspiring artists came to him in 2012 when he started his music career. He, however, only started his training programme in July this year.

As part of the YCE talent development programme, Naobeb said he is training and grooming youngsters into professional artists. "I take in any talent despite their genres. I am working hard to give the best quality. I don't even have any sort of financial assistance from anyone, but I still continue to help others, because I know what they are going through," he said.

He said the idea to start the training programme was triggered after his personal experience.

"In the beginning of my music career, I struggled a lot. Those who had studios would ignore upcoming artists. They would constantly make empty promises and go mute on my phone calls and text messages. Starting out in the industry was a great hustle for me because I did not have money to pay for studio time," the 31-year old recalled.

Naobeb said when he started his career, those with studios would often take newcomers for granted.

"They would ask me to come to them every day, and I would just be sitting in their living room from early morning until midnight without being attended to. This behaviour went on for many months. I have learned that most producers are only focused on making money and that we hardly have talent development programmes that are free in the country," he said.

In 2016, he debuted his career with the album 'Make it Vol.1'. He said to get to where he is today was not easy.

He had to work hard and save every penny. "I can recall how I had been walking to and back from town to Katutura looking for music opportunities," he said, adding that this is what motivated him to start training others on how to polish their talent so they would not struggle like he did.

Currently, Naobeb is training three men and five women in Windhoek. Once they have successfully finished the training, they will each receive a three-year contract for recording and management, he said.

"I am so happy with the progress thus far as the youngsters are already delivering. We have recently also been working with vocal artist Bobby Wvdk on a track for his upcoming solo project which will be released in October. We have also been in the studio with the queen of Afro-Fusion Patricia Ochurus," he said.

The Windhoek-born said he always advises newcomers in the music industry not to be discouraged when others don't believe in them.

"A lot of people have criticised me, but I know how to use criticism to my advantage. I now also know that making it in our industry does not come on a silver platter. It takes hard work, sweat and many tears," he said.

He believes that doing what one loves when they are young can turn into success.

"I came out of a very violent hood in Damara location in Windhoek. There were a lot of bad things that would happen. Most people, especially the youth, are involved in crime just because they don't have something positive to invest their time in," he said.

