Namibia: Elias Announced As Brand Ambassador of Nhe

Speaker, author, philanthropist and engineer Mavis Braga Elias has recently added another milestone to her list of success. She was selected as the brand ambassador of the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) last week.

The NHE announced Elias as ambassador in a statement last week.

NHE sponsored the charity initiative, the MTC Knockout Project, when they gave N$50 000 and endorsing Mavis Bragga as their brand personality for the much anticipated musical concert geared towards fighting homelessness. As part of her role, Elias will represent NHE at the MTC Knock Out Project that is expected to take place on 3 October in Windhoek, where she will be showcasing her singing talent with two hit songs by award-winning artist TopCheri.

Elias last week said she is pleased to be part of the MTC Knock Out Project which is aimed at raising funds for Namibian people to tackle economic problems. "NHE was looking for someone who aligns with its core principles as a company and my background in engineering and philanthropy provided the perfect match. The project aims to tackle the issue of homelessness that is very close to my heart and a great opportunity," Elias said.

She admits it will be challenging for her to represent TopCheri, but is up for the task. "She is a dynamic talented young musician who is able to bring immense stage presence and energy. The NHE team will be supporting me to pull off a great performance as TopCheri," Elias said.

Elias feels that it is a great opportunity to have ambassadors across the country as working with different personalities contributes to pushing a narrative and provide an informed stance on a cause or product. "There is strength in having ambassadors as they can provide both insight and education in a manner that is relatable to the target audience. Pulling together as a nation has over time shown that impact is in the multitude of numbers," she said.