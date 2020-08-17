Gabon National Day

document

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I wish the people of Gabon peace and prosperity on the occasion of your 60th National Day.

The United States looks forward to partnering with Gabon on the Friends of the Gulf of Guinea maritime security initiative. We welcome the opportunity to work with the Government of Gabon to promote unimpeded global commerce, freedom of navigation, and strengthening sustainable marine ecosystems. Working together we will create conditions for improved security in the maritime domain.

My hope is that all Gabonese enjoy a safe and festive national day.