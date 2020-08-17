Namibia: Nujoma's Sister Dies of Covid-19

17 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Victoria Wolf and Arlana Shikongo

Founding president Sam Nujoma's sister Sofia Asino died of Covid-19 last week Friday.

Asino died in Windhoek, where she had come to receive treatment for her knee.

Health minister Kalumbi Shajngula, who confirmed her death, said Asino's body has been cremated and can therefore be transported for burial without posing a public health risk.

"The body of Ms Asino was cremated within 48 hours. It is no longer a risk for Covid-19 infection and can safely be transported to a burial site which the family chooses," he told The Namibian on Monday.

The minister added: "This is the third body [of a Covid-19 case] to be cremated."

Shangula confirmed that the body of a person who dies of Covid-19 can only be transported for burial if cremated.

In the event that the family of the deceased chooses not to cremate the body, a burial must take place within 72 hours of the death.

The burial must also take place in the area where the person dies, the minister said.

Asino's son, Matti Asino, on Monday said the family intends to follow all regulations in the burial of his mother.

He added: "This is a private matter, and it is under unusual circumstances. We would appreciate it if the public can leave us to mourn our mother."

The Namibian understands that Asino is from Okahao in the Omusati region, which is where the family intends to hold her burial. It is unclear when the family intends to do this.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.