Namibia: Wildlife Resorts Uses Lockdown Time to Bring Etosha Restcamps Up to Standard

17 August 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The top brass at Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) have just completed a scouting sortie to Etosha National Park to inspect the renovations that have been going on during the lockdown. Amenities at Halali, Okaukuejo and Dolomite have been repaired and upgraded to bring these restcamps up to standard for the anticipated resumption of tourist travelling.

The Exco group was led by the company's Managing Director, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama. Their inspection trip started at the secluded Dolomite camp in the western section of Etosha. This camp has grown in popularity with local visitors especially during the lockdown for its rustic bush setting and its seclusion. Commenting on the improvements, Dr Ngwangwama said "over the past few months I have had many clients personally email me appreciating the changes that have taken place at Dolomite resort."

At Okaukuejo, NWR is in the process of renovating the double rooms and the waterhole chalets. "When the renovations have been completed, it will offer our guests the best experience in the park," said NWR Chief Operations Officer, Sebulon Chicalu.

At Halali, Dr Ngwangwama is confident that the new look will be a pleasant surprise to all visitors. Using only its internal team to do the work, the camping facilities were increased and additional cooking facilities for overlanders have been added.

Commenting on the visible changes at Halali, NWR's spin doctor, Mufaro Nesongano said "I was surprised by the changes that I saw at the resort. After having last visited it some time ago, it was great to see how the internal team has worked tirelessly to renew the resort. Even though the project is not yet complete, the changes done are out of this world."

While doing the rounds, the Managing Director was also tasked by the Ministry of Health and Social Services to make an assessment of the staff's compliance with health regulations. In this regard, Dr Ngwangwama stated "I am pleased that when we visited Okaukuejo and our other resorts in Etosha National Park, I noticed that all our staff are adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines stipulated by the ministry. This should assure our guests that their safety is our number one priority."

The resident electrician at Halali restcamp, Petrina Shalongo (left) explains to the Managing Director of Namibia Wildlife Resorts, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, what she has done to bring the camp's electrical installations up to standard.

