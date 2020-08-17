South Africa: Farming Aids Fight Against Poverty

17 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Women are making a dent in the fight against poverty through farming says KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi.

Sithole-Moloi made the remarks at the launch of a black female owned feedlot farm in Franklin, near Kokstad, on Friday.

The MEC said the launch of Tsar Beef Farm which is 100% black women-owned, affirms the fact that women have the power to change their situations.

Lindokuhle Ngubane took over the farm in 2015 and started farming with just few livestock and one employee.

Five years later, the farm boasts 120 cows, eight bulls, 60 sheep, 100 weaners and seven fulltime employees.

This was made possible by the investment of R4 000 000 from the Agribusiness Development Agency (ADA) and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's (DARD) technical and veterinary support, which ensured the sustainability of 1 700 hectares of land with timber, grazing and grain production, as initial activities.

Sithole-Moloi said the rise of passionate young black women like Ngubane, deepens the clarion call for land to be allocated to women, as a matter of urgency.

"Women of Ngubane's fortitude are an undeniable evidence that women deserve to be allocated land as a solution for a transformed agricultural sector and poverty free province," said the MEC.

Friday's event is part of a series of women-owned agricultural projects to be showcased this Women's Month.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.