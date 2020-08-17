South Africa: President Chris Nenzani Steps Down Amid Increasing CSA Chaos

analysis

Monday's resignation by Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani was a typical demonstration of the selfish, rather than selfless, leadership that has plagued the organisation for several years.

Nine months after he should have resigned, Nenzani informed the board on Monday morning that he was stepping down with "immediate effect". It was a surprise only because in three weeks, his term would be up anyway. The decision has served no obvious meaningful purpose other than to underline the leadership malaise at the organisation.

A new president was due for election at CSA's annual general meeting on 5 September. Nenzani had already overstayed his welcome by a year after the constitution was changed to allow him an additional year after serving since 2013.

"One of the things I would have done differently in hindsight is that I would not have agreed to serving as president for an additional year," Nenzani told the media at his last official briefing in June.

"I regret that. But when you are an elected official you have an obligation to serve, and so when the Members Council asks you to continue, then you subject yourself to that.

"But the term of the president will come...