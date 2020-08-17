South Africa: President Chris Nenzani Steps Down Amid Increasing CSA Chaos

17 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Monday's resignation by Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani was a typical demonstration of the selfish, rather than selfless, leadership that has plagued the organisation for several years.

Nine months after he should have resigned, Nenzani informed the board on Monday morning that he was stepping down with "immediate effect". It was a surprise only because in three weeks, his term would be up anyway. The decision has served no obvious meaningful purpose other than to underline the leadership malaise at the organisation.

A new president was due for election at CSA's annual general meeting on 5 September. Nenzani had already overstayed his welcome by a year after the constitution was changed to allow him an additional year after serving since 2013.

"One of the things I would have done differently in hindsight is that I would not have agreed to serving as president for an additional year," Nenzani told the media at his last official briefing in June.

"I regret that. But when you are an elected official you have an obligation to serve, and so when the Members Council asks you to continue, then you subject yourself to that.

"But the term of the president will come...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.