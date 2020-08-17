Angola: Seized Mackerel Fish Dispute Awaits Ministerial Decision

Benguela — The authorities are still to announce what they are going to do with the 1,200 tonnes of mackerel fish seized last July on two Ukrainian vessels, in the centre-west city of Lobito, informed last Sunday the provincial director of the agriculture and fisheries department in Benguela Province, José Gomes.

According to the official, who spoke on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Agribusiness and Fisheries (RAPP) Census, the seized fisheries remain preserved in the municipality of Baía Farta.

"As you know, the two vessels were caught in the practice of administrative infractions, at a time when mackerel fishing was under prohibition in national waters", said José Gomes, adding that "we are waiting for a superior decision so that a final destination to the product can be given".

The director emphasized that there is concern regarding the conservation of the perishable product, so he believes that the authorities will soon come out with a decision.

ANGOP has learnt that a fine of 500 million kwanzas has been imposed on the offenders.

José Gomes said that it was applied in favour of the Angolan state, and should be paid within 30 days, counted from the date of its application, so there are still a few days before expiry time.

The period for the catch of mackerel fish species goes from May to July.