Angola: Seized Mackerel Fish Dispute Awaits Ministerial Decision

17 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — The authorities are still to announce what they are going to do with the 1,200 tonnes of mackerel fish seized last July on two Ukrainian vessels, in the centre-west city of Lobito, informed last Sunday the provincial director of the agriculture and fisheries department in Benguela Province, José Gomes.

According to the official, who spoke on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Agribusiness and Fisheries (RAPP) Census, the seized fisheries remain preserved in the municipality of Baía Farta.

"As you know, the two vessels were caught in the practice of administrative infractions, at a time when mackerel fishing was under prohibition in national waters", said José Gomes, adding that "we are waiting for a superior decision so that a final destination to the product can be given".

The director emphasized that there is concern regarding the conservation of the perishable product, so he believes that the authorities will soon come out with a decision.

ANGOP has learnt that a fine of 500 million kwanzas has been imposed on the offenders.

José Gomes said that it was applied in favour of the Angolan state, and should be paid within 30 days, counted from the date of its application, so there are still a few days before expiry time.

The period for the catch of mackerel fish species goes from May to July.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.