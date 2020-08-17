Zimbabwe: Ministers Sworn in

17 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Newly-appointed Ministers Anxious Masuka and Soda Zhemu were sworn in today at State House in Harare and immediately pledged to pursue Vision 2030 that will ensure increased production of food output and energy.

Cde Zhemu, who takes over as Minister of Energy and Power Development said for any development across sectors, there should be adequate power supply.

On the other hand, Dr Masuka who assumes the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Climate and Rural Resettlement said he will make agriculture the backborne of economic development and transformation in line with President Mnangagwa's vision.

