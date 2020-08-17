Tanzania: Mbao Lose Keeper Sheikh to KMC

LOSS of key machinery continues to derail Mbao FC since the Mwanza-based side was relegated to the lower league division a few weeks ago.

The team's custodian Raheem Sheikh is the latest exit after their top marksman Waziri Junior and striker Jordan John who has joined the newly promoted Dodoma Jiji.

Sheikh, who has joined Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC), has penned a two-year contract with the Dar es Salaam-based side.

Speaking to 'Daily News' yesterday in an exclusive interview, Raheem said he is very grateful to the club's management for trusting and seeing his work before signing him.

"I am really grateful to my teammates whom I played with at Mbao FC. They have been very helpful in helping me to reach here," Raheem said.

Raheem said will now make sure he cooperates well with his new team mates so that he can have more success with the team.

He further called upon the club's fans, team mates and leaders to continue working closely together in making sure they do well in their Premier League matches and that of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

Raheem disclosed he now trains alone at Kidongo chekundu grounds before he joins the team when the camp for the 2020/21 is pitched.

While at Mbao FC, Raheem played 11 matches and got eight clean sheets.

The former Yanga SC and Arusha United goalkeeper, has conceded just five goals in his matches.

Raheem is the fifth player to leave Mbao FC, the other who left are Waziri Junior who joined Yanga SC in a two- year deal, Datius Peter who has joined Police Tanzania in a one-year deal, Emmanuel Lukinda has joined Azam FC and penned a two- year deal with the team.

The fourth player to leave Mbao is Mussa Webilo who has joined Dodoma based First Division League side, Fountain Gate.