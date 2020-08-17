Tanzania: Mbao Lose Keeper Sheikh to KMC

17 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga

LOSS of key machinery continues to derail Mbao FC since the Mwanza-based side was relegated to the lower league division a few weeks ago.

The team's custodian Raheem Sheikh is the latest exit after their top marksman Waziri Junior and striker Jordan John who has joined the newly promoted Dodoma Jiji.

Sheikh, who has joined Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC), has penned a two-year contract with the Dar es Salaam-based side.

Speaking to 'Daily News' yesterday in an exclusive interview, Raheem said he is very grateful to the club's management for trusting and seeing his work before signing him.

"I am really grateful to my teammates whom I played with at Mbao FC. They have been very helpful in helping me to reach here," Raheem said.

Raheem said will now make sure he cooperates well with his new team mates so that he can have more success with the team.

He further called upon the club's fans, team mates and leaders to continue working closely together in making sure they do well in their Premier League matches and that of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

Raheem disclosed he now trains alone at Kidongo chekundu grounds before he joins the team when the camp for the 2020/21 is pitched.

While at Mbao FC, Raheem played 11 matches and got eight clean sheets.

The former Yanga SC and Arusha United goalkeeper, has conceded just five goals in his matches.

Raheem is the fifth player to leave Mbao FC, the other who left are Waziri Junior who joined Yanga SC in a two- year deal, Datius Peter who has joined Police Tanzania in a one-year deal, Emmanuel Lukinda has joined Azam FC and penned a two- year deal with the team.

The fourth player to leave Mbao is Mussa Webilo who has joined Dodoma based First Division League side, Fountain Gate.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.