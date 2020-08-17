Tanzania: Pccb Arrests Businessman Over Criminal Offences

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) is holding the owner and Executive Director with White Star Investment Company, Taalib Karim Mbowe, for questioning over various criminal offences and loan advancements amounting to 7.4bn/- from two banks.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Bureau's Public Relations Officer, Ms Doreen Kapwani, the PCCB were investigating Mr Mbowe on tax evasion, fraud and money laundering.

"In addition to this investigation, the PCCB are also investigating on ownership of over 100 lorry trailers possessed by the businessman and their loans of over three million US dollars, which is equivalent to 6.3bn/- from Barclays Bank together with 540,000 US dollars, which is equivalent to 1.1bn/- from Equity Bank," read the statement.

According to the statement, White Star Investment is a company which deals in transportation business in and outside the country using trucks. Ms Kapwani stated further that legal actions, including being prosecuted in court, would be taken against the businessman if the allegations against the businessman would be proved upon completion of the investigations.

Meanwhile, the PCCB in Manyara Region are holding Village Chairman Wilson Ngolanya (63) for allegations of demanding bribery and sexual favour from a lady aged 23 years.

A statement issued by the Regional Bureau Chief, Mr Holle Mkungu, indicates that the Chairman demanded such favour from the girl (name withheld) in order to help her evict some people who have invaded her father's farm, currently a deceased.

It is stated that Ngolanya was arrested on August 15, 2020 in the evening hours at Naisimo Guest House at Kibaya town while naked ready to implement his unlawful mission.

The Bureau Chief explained that they earlier received information from the complainant over the Chairman's sexual favour and their investigations revealed that he was so demanding to help her evict three people in a farm previously owned by her deceased father.

"Our investigations showed that Ngolanya knew that the farm was owned by the father of the girl. However, he demanded sexual favour from her so that he can evict the invaders in the farm of in the statement.

It is stated that the girl decided to report the matter to PCCB upon persistence of such inconveniences and the Bureau's detective laid a trap to net the village chairman after being satisfied by the investigation carried out on the matter, leading to his arrest in the guest house.

Section 25 of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act states that any person in authority or leadership, who by using his position demands sexual favour to help any other person get employment, promotion, or give any right or any favour is guilty of corruptly demanding sexual favour.

The provisions indicate that upon conviction of such offence, the offender shall be sentenced to either pay a fine not exceeding 5m/- or go to jail for a period not more than three years or both fine and the jail term.