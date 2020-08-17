Mozambique: Centre for Displaced in Nampula Will Cost a Million Dollars

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 2 Aug (AIM) - The government of the northern Mozambican province of Nampula needs 72 million meticais (slightly more than a million US dollars) to set up an accommodation centre for displaced people fleeing from attacks by islamist terrorists in the neighbouring province of Cabo Delgado.

According to the Nampula provincial delegate of the Mozambican relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC), Alberto Armando, speaking on Friday, this sum is required to accommodate about 1,000 households. Currently12 of the 23 districts in Nampula are giving shelter to 10,150 displaced people who have escaped from the terrorist raids in Cabo Delgado.

The proposed accommodation centre will be built at Inthuthu, in the Corrane administrative post, in Meconta district, some 72 kilometres from Nampula city.

Speaking at a meeting held between Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo and the partners and NGOs who operate in Nampula, the INGC delegate said that Inthuhu has been chosen as the site for the centre because it is close to essential services.

He put the preliminary cost of accommodating 1,000 households at 75 million meticais. This sum includes drilling two boreholes for water supply, the construction of housing, and the allocation of domestic utensils and agricultural inputs.

Armando said that in the next few days working teams will go to Inthuthu to demarcate plots of land on which houses will be built and spaces where the displaced people can farm. At the same time, members of the local community are being urged to welcome the displaced people.

"The local administrative bodies and the community leaders are raising awareness among the surrounding communities, so that they will greet in the best way the people displaced from Cabo Delgado", said Armando.