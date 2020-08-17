Mozambique: New Fees Charged At Mozambican Border Posts

Maputo — As from Saturday, all Mozambican border posts have been charging every vehicle using them an additional "on-board assistance and inspection fee".

According to a notice from the Interior Ministry, this fee is 98 meticais (about 1.4 US dollars, at current exchange rates) for light vehicles, 247 meticais for trucks and 48 meticais for motor-cycles.

But that is only the start. For every additional hour that a vehicle stays at the border an additional fee of 824 meticias is charged.

No advance notice, or justificaton, was given for the new fees. At Ressano Garcia, the only border post currently open between Mozambique and South Africa, motorists were taken by surprise on Saturday.

One motorist, interviewed by the independent television station STV, said "I didn't know anything about these fees. I passed through this border post last week, but I wasn't informed".

The Confederation of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA) was infuriated that the government had taken this decision without any prior consultation. The head of the CTA's transport portfolio, Zuneid Calumia told STV it me no sense to impose new fees without consulting or even informing the transport operators.

Furthermore, transporters are not receiving anything for this payment. "No specific on-board service is being provided for trucks", said Calumia. "Everything is just as it was in the past. We do not think it is good sense for the government to implement a measure without consulting the interested parties".

Furthermore, the new fees are being charged in the middle of an economic crisis, in which companies are calling out for financial relief.

"We thought that 2020 would be a very successful year, but then came the coronavirus", said Calumia. "Right now, we are trying to survive, but unfortunately measures like this from the government come along, which cut off our feet".

The new fees will also be charged for trains, aircraft and ships.