Mozambique: New Fees Charged At Mozambican Border Posts

3 August 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — As from Saturday, all Mozambican border posts have been charging every vehicle using them an additional "on-board assistance and inspection fee".

According to a notice from the Interior Ministry, this fee is 98 meticais (about 1.4 US dollars, at current exchange rates) for light vehicles, 247 meticais for trucks and 48 meticais for motor-cycles.

But that is only the start. For every additional hour that a vehicle stays at the border an additional fee of 824 meticias is charged.

No advance notice, or justificaton, was given for the new fees. At Ressano Garcia, the only border post currently open between Mozambique and South Africa, motorists were taken by surprise on Saturday.

One motorist, interviewed by the independent television station STV, said "I didn't know anything about these fees. I passed through this border post last week, but I wasn't informed".

The Confederation of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA) was infuriated that the government had taken this decision without any prior consultation. The head of the CTA's transport portfolio, Zuneid Calumia told STV it me no sense to impose new fees without consulting or even informing the transport operators.

Furthermore, transporters are not receiving anything for this payment. "No specific on-board service is being provided for trucks", said Calumia. "Everything is just as it was in the past. We do not think it is good sense for the government to implement a measure without consulting the interested parties".

Furthermore, the new fees are being charged in the middle of an economic crisis, in which companies are calling out for financial relief.

"We thought that 2020 would be a very successful year, but then came the coronavirus", said Calumia. "Right now, we are trying to survive, but unfortunately measures like this from the government come along, which cut off our feet".

The new fees will also be charged for trains, aircraft and ships.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.