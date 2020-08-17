Mozambique: 18 Mozambican Game Wardens Killed Since 2012

Maputo — Between 2012 and April of this year, 18 Mozambican game wardens have died, killed by poachers, or by the very wild animals they are defending, according to Carlos Pereira, director of protection and inspection of the National Administration of Conservation Areas (ANAC).

Speaking in Gorongosa National Park, at a ceremony marking World Rangers Day, Pereira said "illicit activities involving wild life products move billions of dollars across the globe and are managed by national and transnational networks of criminals".

Cited by the independent daily "O Pais", Pereira said these criminal networks were partly responsible for the fact that extinctions of species are now running at 100 times the normal background extinction rate.

"The rangers have been playing a fundamental role in hindering the pitiless advance of poachers, and often they pay for their heroism with their lives", he added.

Illicit activities committed inside the conservation areas go beyond the slaughter of wild life and include illegal logging and artisanal mining. "All these illegal activities cause extremely serious damage to terrestrial and marine ecosystems, on which we all depend for our survival", said Pereira. "What is most serious is that the rangers are not receiving due recognition, when they protect our most precious asset, our natural resources".

He noted that in 2019 alone, Mozambican rangers had intercepted over 2,400 poachers, and confiscated more than 200 firearms. They had dismantled over 10,500 snares and traps, and destroyed 556 poachers' camps. Thanks to the rangers' activities more than 500 cases were taken to court.

But the rangers are concerned, Pereira added, that they are not properly equipped, and are paid low and irregular wages. Even worse, is the impunity with which crimes against wild life are committed. For many of the poachers the rangers catch are released, supposedly for insufficient evidence. Once released, these poachers threaten the lives of the rangers.

"This is organised crime", declared Castro Gulamo, representing the Gorongosa rangers. "We are amazed that poachers whom we have caught red-handed and have sent to the relevant authorities are released with no punishment". The evidence had been collected and the paperwork was in order, "but the criminals are still released, and then they threaten our physical integrity and that of our families".

The Minister of Land and Environment, Ivete Maibase, told the ceremony that, in recent months "more than 400 rangers have been trained in the inspection of wild life and, in coordination with the Attorney-General's office and with the Supreme Court, 73 prosecutors and 20 judges have been trained in matters concerning wild life".