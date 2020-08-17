Mozambique: Japan Donates Medical Equipment

Maputo — Japan has donated medical equipment valued at 4.7 million US dollars to Mozambique, intended to strengthen the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo and the Japanese ambassador, Kimura Hajime, signed the document formalising the grant in Maputo on Monday.

Thanking the ambassador for the grant, Macamo said that, even in the difficult times that all countries are going through because of the pandemic, the Japanese government has not hesitated to join those cooperation partners who have promptly channelled support to Mozambique.

"I would like to reiterate the appreciation of our government for this gesture charged with symbolism and a deep sense of friendship between the Japanese and Mozambican peoples", she said.

Last Friday, in the northern city of Nampula, at a meeting with representatives of cooperation partners and NGOs, Macamo had praised Japan as one of the countries that provides the greatest volume of support for Nampula province. Recently the Japanese government has financed the construction of a Health Sciences Institute in Nampula, on the lines of an identical project in Maputo.

Macamo also stressed the participation, in August 2019, of the Minister of Economy and Finance, Adriano Maleiane, in the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7) in the city of Yokahama, and of the Mozambican attendance at the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo in November.

For his part, Hajime said that Covid-19 is a threat to "human security", and, as part of its policy of reducing human suffering, Japan has chosen to support Mozambique, among other countries, in the areas of health and education.

Hajime announced that shortly the Japanese government will donate foodstuffs to strengthen Mozambican food security.

In addition to food security, Japanese aid to Mozambique has included support for electricity generation and transmission, transport and communication infrastructures, natural resources, the development of human capital and business cooperation.