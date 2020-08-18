Southern Africa: Mozambican Insurgency Could Spread in Southern Africa Region, Say Experts

analysis

Experts have warned that the growing insurgency in Mozambique can be a future threat in the region, but they differ on how widespread it is at the moment - and on how regional bodies like the Southern African Development Community could help.

Military action might not be the best intervention in the insurgency that has plagued the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado since 2017, experts have warned. It's also not widespread as yet.

"A narrative is emerging that suggests that the violent extremism witnessed in Cabo Delgado is 'taking off' and 'rapidly spreading' throughout the SADC region. It is seen by some as the latest SADC security threat," said Anthoni van Nieuwkerk from the Wits School of Governance at a webinar on Monday 17 August hosted by the Human Sciences Research Council, the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) and the Africa Institute of South Africa. The webinar coincided with the annual SADC heads of state summit, which was this year hosted by Mozambique.

Although it's true that there are extreme levels of poverty, pockets of violent conflict, high levels of state fragility, crime and corruption, and democratic setbacks in the region, "there is little evidence to suggest violent extremism is...