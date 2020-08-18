Sudan: Injuries, Detentions, As Thousands March Across Sudan

Khartoum — Many people have been injured in clashes with police, and at least 77 demonstrators have been detained as thousands took to the streets in Khartoum and a number of towns and cities across Sudan today, to mark the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Constitutional Declaration.

The marches were called out by local Resistance Committees under the slogan 'March of the Millions Account Inventory' to demand the correction of the course of the revolution.

The demonstrators also demanded the restructuring of the regular armed forces, for all companies to be placed under control of the Ministry of Finance, a speedy holding of an economic conference, and restructuring the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition which formed the backbone of the December revolution.

Mass demonstrations moved from the various gathering points announced by Resistance Committees in the three cities of Khartoum towards the Council of Ministers. Amid a heavy police presence, the demonstrators chanted slogans calling for justice, peace, and an immediate start to formation of the Legislative Council.

Violent clashes erupted between the demonstrators and the police, who dispersed protestors using tear gas, while the demonstrators barricaded a number of main roads.

There were reports from Khartoum of hit-and-run operations between demonstrators and police until late in the day. The exact number of injuries and arrests is still being ascertained.

The Khartoum Resistance Committees said in a statement this evening that at least 77 men and women have been detained.

The Sudanese Central Doctors Committee, as well as the Sudanese Women's Union have all condemned the violent dispersal of peaceful demonstrations saying that the public have a right to peaceful demonstration.

At the Council of Ministers, demonstrators called on Prime Minister Hamdok to personally receive their memo and refused to hand it over to any of his office representatives. Yet they were told the PM was not available.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) condemned the violence used by the police, and also denounced the decision by the prime minister to send an employee to receive the memorandum in his stead.

The SPA warned that the options for escalation are open following provocations and encroachment by the security forces. The association said these will be announced after agreeing on the steps through the Resistance Committees Coordination.

