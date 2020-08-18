Nigeria: #BBNaija - Kaisha's Eviction Stirs Debate On Twitter

Reactions trail Twitter over the eviction of Kaisha, the only Northern housemate from Biggie's house.

The third live evictions for Big Brother Naija season 5 was held on Sunday.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show's host announced the housemates with the lowest votes.

TrickyTee, Kaisha, Wathoni and Neowere were announced as the housemates with the lowest number of votes.

The other housemates were later called by Biggie to nominate their two least favourite housemates.

Following the votes by the housemates, Kaisha was evicted from the house, a surprise many didn't see coming.

Her eviction came a week after Eric and Tochi were asked to leave the house after pulling the lowest number of votes from their fans.

Ka3na and Lilo are the first set of housemates to be evicted.

Out of the 20 housemates that started the race to win the 85m price, only 14 housemates are left to battle for votes from their fans.

Below are some of the reactions that trailed Kaisha's eviction:

Lucy no enter bottom four sha but I'm feeling bad for Kaisha thou... #BBNaija #BBNaijaLocdown pic.twitter.com/ErsqosUAEB

-- Achi (@iamEbiDoris) August 16, 2020

Goodbye wathony and Keisha 😂#BBNaijaLocdown

-- Call.me_jessssie (@CJessssie) August 16, 2020

Kaisha has been Evicted!!!!!

I'm flooded with memories of how happy she was last night. #BBNaijaLocdown #BBNaija

-- GidiGirl (@thatgidigirl) August 16, 2020

The worst person to watch bbnaija with is my Mom😩😩😩

She's so happy Kaisha left and can't stop saying "Don't f**k with Nengi😢#BBNaijaLocdown

-- _B (@iamchantel_b) August 16, 2020

And kaisha has been evicted by d house mates 😔d viewers vote doesn't count na I'm pained . I no vote again #BBNaijaLocdown pic.twitter.com/FbMw5HulCc

-- Princesswealth👑👑 (@Princesswealt11) August 16, 2020