Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 417 to 49,485

Nigeria has recorded 417 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 49,485 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 207 new cases; Kaduna, 44; Ondo, 38; Abia, 28; Anambra, 21; Plateau, 20; Bauchi, 13; Oyo and Ebonyi, nine each; Delta and Edo, seven each; Enugu, six; Niger, three; Gombe, two; while Ogun, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kano recorded one each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 49,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 36,834 patients have been discharged, while 977 persons have died."