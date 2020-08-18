Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 417 to 49,485

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
covid-19 NCDC
17 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 417 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 49,485 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 207 new cases; Kaduna, 44; Ondo, 38; Abia, 28; Anambra, 21; Plateau, 20; Bauchi, 13; Oyo and Ebonyi, nine each; Delta and Edo, seven each; Enugu, six; Niger, three; Gombe, two; while Ogun, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kano recorded one each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 49,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 36,834 patients have been discharged, while 977 persons have died."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.