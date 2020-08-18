Nigeria: All International Travellers Must Take Covid-19 Test - Aviation Minister

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika has said all international travellers must take the COVID-19 test close to the date of their travel.

"A portal will also be opened for passengers to pay for another COVID-19 test to be done eight days after arrival in Nigeria," the Director Press, Ministry of Aviation Mr. James Odaudu quoted the minister to have said.

In addition, he said the passengers "will also fill in health questionnaires online, and hand them in at the point of entry, instead of filling the forms on the aircraft or on arrival."

Sirika noted that "non-pharmaceutical measures including physical distancing, wearing of nose masks, washing of hands, and temperature checks will remain in place."

The minister who earlier announced August 29th as the date international flights will resume after about four months of shutting down, assured that Nigeria's international airports have reached advanced stages of preparedness for the resumption of international flight operations.