Nigeria: Boko Haram Militants Killed in Airstrikes in Lake Chad, Sambisa Forest - DHQ

17 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized scores of terrorists and destroyed their hideouts and logistics structures at Tumbuma Baba and Boboshe in Borno, the Defence Headquarters says.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, a major general, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche said the air strikes were executed on August 16, the first day of missions of a new subsidiary Operation codenamed "Hail Storm".

He said the subsidiary operation was an air interdiction operation aimed at taking out identified terrorists' targets in the Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest areas of Borno.

According to him, the attack at Tumbuma Baba, one of the Island settlements on the fringes of the Lake Chad, was carried out after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports revealed that several ISWAP fighters and some of their leaders were harboured in some structures concealed under the thick vegetation of the area.

"The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets dispatched by the ATF to attack the location scored devastating hits on the settlement, killing several of the terrorists and destroying their structures.

"Several terrorists were similarly neutralised and some of their dwellings destroyed at Boboshe, a village along the river line on the Eastern part of the Sambisa Forest, as the NAF jets took turns in engaging the location.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain its efforts to rid the North East of all terrorists and other criminal elements," he said.

(NAN)

