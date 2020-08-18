Nigeria: Edo, Ondo Polls - Stakeholders Raise Concern Over Hate Speech, Disregard to Covid-19 Protocols

Stakeholders in the coming Edo and Ondo states governorship elections have expressed concern over political parties' disregard to COVID-19 protocols during primaries and campaign gatherings.

The group, in a statement issued after a webinar, said it was worried that the voters, politicians and their followers might crowd the voting space and this may affect the social distance protocol on election day.

The webinar was conducted by Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), an election observer group, and had in attendance representatives from National Orientation Agency (NOA), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Person with Disabilities (PWDs) and Faith-Based Organisations.

They also raised issue over the rising hate speech and violence perpetrated by the political class, fear of voter apathy, vote trading, care for people with disability, pregnant women and the elderly to have access to vote, among others.

The group, therefore, asked INEC to call political parties to order and ensure that campaigns were conducted in line with the Covid-19 protocols.

They also urged political actors to ensure that their actions and words do not trigger violence and heat up the polity unnecessarily.

The statement signed by Faith Nwadishi, CTA's Executive Director, said "Campaigns should be carried out responsibly and working with relevant health authorities to reduce the spread of the pandemic by activating the social distancing strategy and the wearing of face masks.

"That INEC, NCDC, Civil Society, Political parties and the National Orientation Agency should intensify Voter education and enlightenment to allay the fears of the public especially on the fear of contracting the COVID virus while coming out to vote and to be in tune with voting procedures and the electoral process.

"That INEC in collaboration with NCDC and health agencies ensure adequate deployment of health personnel at all polling units and voting areas.

"That INEC should give assurances and make adequate provisions to protect and give access to people with disability, pregnant women and the elderly."