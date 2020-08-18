Southern Africa: Urgent SADC Intervention Is Vital to End Violent Extremism in Northern Mozambique

opinion

The cloud of official secrecy over the ongoing carnage in northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province means that the world remains largely oblivious to the scale of death and destruction, and the breadth and depth of fear, suffering, pain and trauma. SADC must intervene, now.

The intensifying war in northern Mozambique which began in October 2017 has so far claimed around 1,500 lives, displaced 250,000 people and condemned more than 700,000 to precarious living conditions in need of some form of humanitarian assistance.

The human spirit will be the last thing to die, but it remains strong even as the human condition is stripped to its bare bones and rendered brutish.

The resilience of the human spirit and will to live are embodied in the victims' extraordinary active exercise of agency when it matters the most - for example, the woman in labour who, while fleeing an attack in her village, stopped in the middle of the bush to give birth, then continued to run; or the children lost and left to fend for themselves in the middle of an unforgiving wilderness, who find and steer each other to safety.

The cloud of secrecy and information taboo over...