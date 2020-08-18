Nigeria: Gusau Sacked As Zamfara Athletics Association Chairman

18 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Zamfara State's Directorate of Sports Development has announced the removal of Ibrahim Shehu Gusau as chairman of the state's athletics association.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) dated August 17, 2020 and signed by Isikaya Magaji Shameel, the Zamfara State Director of Sports, Gusau was removed after 'extensive deliberations' by the management and stakeholders of the state athletics association.

Honourable Jamilu Aliyu Zannan Gusau has been duly appointed as the Chairman of Zamfara Athletics Association.

Zannan Gusau's appointment, according to the state's director of sports was in line with the guidelines governing the appointment of Zamfara Athletics Association chairman.

With this development, Ibrahim Gusau who has dragged the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare and the AFN Secretary General to court over his suspension and subsequent impeachment by the board of the federation may cease to be a member of the federation's board.

Ibrahim Gusau will also have to relinquish his position as president of the AFN following his removal as he ceases to be the zonal representative of the North West zone on the board of the federation, a position which allowed him to contest for the presidency of the AFN in 2017.

The North West zone will now hold a bye election where a new zonal representative will be elected into the board of the AFN while the congress of the federation will decide wether Honourable Olamide George, its vice president will be asked to act until new elections are held or he becomes the substantive president.

