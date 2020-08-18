Malawi: Chilima Salutes Us for Providing Video Conferencing Equipment to Malawi Reforms Department

Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has commended the Government of the United States of America (USA) for donating Video Conferencing equipment that the Public Sector Reforms Department through its Local Government Accountability and Performance (LGAP) Programme.

Chilima said at a time when Covid-19 is limiting us from physical interaction, such technical assistance for virtual communication is critical and highly valued.

Apparently, the Malawi Government has already started making good use of the equipment as Chilima this morning held a brief virtual conversation with the US Ambassador to Malawi, Robert Scott, during which they discussed the progress of Malawi's Public Sector Reforms and how the US Government can continue supporting the reforms agenda in areas that require technical or financial resources.

"In general, the US government's technical support to the Malawi government's Reforms agenda is highly appreciated.

"The US government has also been crucial in supporting the review of the Public Service Bill which calls for appointments by merit in the public service," said the Vice President after the virtual meeting with Scott.

He assured the envoy that the Tonse administration as led by Lazarus Chakwera is determined to implementing the reforms agenda for the benefit of ordinary Malawians through enhanced efficiency, effectiveness and professionalism in the public sector.

