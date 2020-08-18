Somalia: UN Slams Al-Shabaab Attack On Elite Hotel

17 August 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The United Nations in Somalia strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Elite Hotel in Mogadishu on Sunday, which reportedly killed at least 16 people and left many more injured.

"This brazen attack targeted civilians, including government workers, peacefully enjoying their Sunday evening, causing many casualties. This savagery has no place in the country being built by Somalis and it merits the strongest condemnation," said the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, James Swan.

"This abhorrent attack should not and will not deter Somalis, and the entire United Nations family in Somalia reaffirms its commitment to and solidarity with all peace-loving Somalis in the face of such violence," he added.

According to reports, Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, which involved a car bomb at the seaside hotel, followed by a gun battle between the terrorists and Somali security forces.

The United Nations in Somalia expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured.

