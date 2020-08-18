Sudan: Curfew in Port Sudan Partially Lifted

17 August 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — The governor of Red Sea state, Abdallah Shangarai, partially lifted the curfew in Port Sudan as it was remarkably calm in the city yesterday. He also set up a committee to investigate the recent tribal clashes that cost 35 Nuba and Beni Amer their lives.

The main market, transportation, petrol stations and government institutions will remain closed. Houses from people that have fled the violence were plundered yesterday.

The Red Sea state Doctors Committee reported on Saturday that one person was injured, and another died of his injuries sustained during the clashes.

The fact-finding committee on the recent violence will be headed by the Chief Prosecutor of the state.

Hundreds of paramilitary Rapid Support Forces arrived in Port Sudan on Thursday morning, which led to a "cautious calm".

Eastern Sudan herders

Herders in eastern Sudan announced that they agreed to stop fighting and tribal conflicts.

Concluding a meeting at El Zaraib in Port Sudan, they agreed on peaceful coexistence among the various herder tribes in the area.

Various pastoralist leaders addressed the meeting.

