Gambia: Police Arrest 3 People in Foni Jalokoto

17 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Three residents of Jalokoto in the Foni Berefet District were on Saturday, 15th August 2020 arrested by state security agents for not wearing facemask.

The Police PRO Superintendent Lamin Njie said during the patrol, they came across a group of boys sitting under a tree at Jalokoto Village without a facemask contrary to the Compulsory Facemask Wearing Regulation 2020.

"The Officers approached the youths with a view to sensitize them on the Covid-19 Regulations, but the aggressive youths armed with sticks turned violent," the police wrote in a statement.

The police report indicated that reinforcement came and this was when they were able to arrest three individuals who were processed and later granted bail. The police maintained that a cutlass was also recovered from someone at the scene.

The Inspector General's Office calls on the public to continue supporting and cooperating with the security in stopping, containing and preventing the further spread of the Coronavirus in the Gambia.

