Malawi: Chakwera Appoints Mkandawire As Advisor On Rural Transformation - Lucius Banda Presidential Aide Role Confirmed

18 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Adamson Mkandawire as his Chief Advisor to the President on rural transformation and development while the appointment of musician-cum-politician Lucius Banda as special adviser in his office has been confirmed.

Presidential spokesman Brian Banda confirming the appointments said Chakwera wants to "enhance his commitment to servant leadership."

According to the public notice issued by State House, the appointments take immediate effect.

On his part, Lucius Banda said his appointment as presidential special adviser on youth and arts will spur him to the push to transform the local creative industry through his vast experience.

Banda, known as Soldier in the music circles, said he feels honoured that President Chakwera has dedicated an office to oversee issues affecting artists.

"Time has come for artists to shine. Time has come for artists to strive to reach new career goals," said Banda.

Chakwera also appointed Overstone Kondowe as special adviser on People Living with Albinism and Disability and Reverend Brian Kamwendo as special adviser on religions affairs, with Sheikh Hashim Abbas as his deputy.

The President also appointed Major Precious Mahara Gausi as assistant aide-de camp, Brian Banda as press secretary, Martha Chikuni as head of media and marketing and Solomon Kavuta as director of ICT.

