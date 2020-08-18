Sudan: Families of Revolution Martyrs Condemn Crack Down On Protesters

Khartoum — The Organization of the Families OF Martyrs of December Revolution has strongly, condemned, what it called the "prevention and repression" that took place, on Monday's procession which organized by the Resistance Committee to correct the path of the government.

The organization, in statement it issued, Monday, denounced the repression carried out by the police against the peaceful revolutionaries who demanded their legitimate, legal and national rights.

The statement rejected the violent acts against the peaceful protesters, describing it as a big fall that reveals the continuation of the police leaderships 'malpractices of the former regime.