Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets Delegation of Tradition Administrations of S. Kordufan State

17 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, met in his office today with a delegation from the tradition administrations of the state of South Kordufan in the presence of the state governor.

In a press statement following the meeting, the Governor, Dr. Hamid al-Bashir Ibrahim, noted that the delegation aimed to the confirmation of the agreement between the tribal parties before the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council on background of the conflicts in the city of Kadugli to enable the state can solving all the outstanding problems.

Dr. Hamed has indicated to the head of the Sovereignty Council granting a mandate to the state's authorities to solve the problems in accordance with the traditional and effective manner, and to take measures to maintain security, stressing that the central government promised to compensate the damage and the affected citizens, especially the orphans and widows, as well as supporting the state in the areas of health and agricultural production to return life normal, describing the meeting with the head of the Transitional Sovereign Council as fruitful, and has discussed all the issues related to the state's security and stability.

