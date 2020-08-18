Sudan: Acting FM Receives Credentials of Japanese Ambassador

Khartoum — The Acting Foreign Minister Omer Gamar Eddin today received in his office Mr. Hattori Takashi, the new Japanese ambassador to Sudan, who presented a copy of his credentials as Japanese ambassador to Khartoum.

The Minister has commended during the meeting the Japanese experiences and expertise in many fields, pointing to the country's new approach to form an effective working partnerships with the world, and the importance of benefiting from the great Japanese capabilities and expertise to contribute to the country's renaissance.

On his part, the ambassador has presented his long biography in the private sector, stressing his country's keenness to develop economic relations with Sudan, and to enhance technical and academic cooperation, noting to the tremendous natural and human resources in Sudan and the possibility of using them in advancing relations between the two countries.