Botswana: Galaxy Appoint Mamelodi CEO

Jwaneng — Jwaneng Galaxy have announced the appointment of veteran football administrator,

Bennett Mamelodi, as the club's chief executive officer.

Galaxy chairperson, Njabulo Gilika, said they decided on Mamelodi because of his credentials.

He said their new appointee had a proven track record in administration, marketing, transformation, consultancy, change management and broadcasting solutions.

Gilika said among Mamelodi's responsibilities would be to develop an attractive and relevant regional brand as well as to spearhead the club's transformation and commercialisation agenda.

Source : BOPA