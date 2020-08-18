Sudan: Aisha Musa Meets Delegation of N. Kordufan State's Preparatory Office

17 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Aisha Musa Al-Saeed, met today at the Republican Palace with the delegation of the preliminary office of North Kordufan State headed by Yassin Ja'afar Osman.

The head of the delegation noted in a statement to (SUNA) that the meeting dealt with the situation of North Kordufan in the peace negotiations' middle track, and the discussions and resolution of a number of issues of concern to the state.

Yassin said that they have demanded that North Kordufan State takes its natural right to solve its problems with its citizens, noting that the member of the Sovereign Council, Aisha had directed them to meet the member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohammed al-Hasan al-Taaishi, to develop a vision that would contribute to the resolution of North Kordofan State's issues.

