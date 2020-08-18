Sudan: Mediation - Initial Signing of Peace Agreement Between Government and Armed Struggle Movements Set For Aug.28

17 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Advisor of the President of South Sudan State for Security Affairs, Tot Galwak has revealed that the initial signing of peace Agreement between the Sudan's Government and the Armed Struggle Movement set for Aug.28.

"I announce on behalf of President Salva Kiir Mayardit that the initial signing of peace agreement between Sudan government and the armed struggle movement will take place on the 28th of the current month" Galwak said.

The South Sudan official said in press statements following the arrival of the government delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Head of the government negotiation delegation, Lt-General, Mohammed Hamdan Dalgo, outlined that all the arrangements are completed and the security protocols in the Two Areas, will be finalized today, Monday.

He underlined that during the past period, all issues were discussed in closed-door sessions and we carried out direct discussions with all the arms holders and the government which resulted in six protocols.

He pointed out that today's session will take place with the arrival of the Vice- President of the Sovereign Council in Juba, and everything related to the preparation of papers for the signing the protocols is set in three days. We will finish all tracks and arrange for the initials signing.

The Southern Mediator said the People's Movement, led by Abdul Aziz Al-Hilo is ready and waiting for the government delegation which arrived in Juba, today to hold talks with the movement to reach an agreement for discussing all the issues.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rights Group Accuses Ethiopia of Illegal Detentions
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Anxiety Grips Kenya Cabinet As Kenyatta Sends Ministers On Leave
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Just Because You Can, Doesn't Mean You Should, South Africa Told

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.