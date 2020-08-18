Sudan: Mediation - Initial Signing of Peace Agreement Between Government and Armed Struggle Movements Set For Aug.28

Juba — The Advisor of the President of South Sudan State for Security Affairs, Tot Galwak has revealed that the initial signing of peace Agreement between the Sudan's Government and the Armed Struggle Movement set for Aug.28.

"I announce on behalf of President Salva Kiir Mayardit that the initial signing of peace agreement between Sudan government and the armed struggle movement will take place on the 28th of the current month" Galwak said.

The South Sudan official said in press statements following the arrival of the government delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Head of the government negotiation delegation, Lt-General, Mohammed Hamdan Dalgo, outlined that all the arrangements are completed and the security protocols in the Two Areas, will be finalized today, Monday.

He underlined that during the past period, all issues were discussed in closed-door sessions and we carried out direct discussions with all the arms holders and the government which resulted in six protocols.

He pointed out that today's session will take place with the arrival of the Vice- President of the Sovereign Council in Juba, and everything related to the preparation of papers for the signing the protocols is set in three days. We will finish all tracks and arrange for the initials signing.

The Southern Mediator said the People's Movement, led by Abdul Aziz Al-Hilo is ready and waiting for the government delegation which arrived in Juba, today to hold talks with the movement to reach an agreement for discussing all the issues.