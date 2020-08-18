Sudan: Selected Poem - the Deluge (Mohamed Al - Mahdi Al - Majzoub)

1 August 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Mohamed al-Mahdi al-Majzoub (1919-1982) was a well established Sudanese poet and literary writer. He has come to be recognized in Sudanese literature history as a pioneer in modernization of Sudanese poetry. He was the founder (and to some extent his relative Abdalla al Tayeb) of a profound school of poetry characterized mainly by its trend of crafting a vanguard poetic creation that avoided imitations of the archaic and rigorous poetic doctrine and stanzas of the past. His was a preference for the undisciplined and free style adopted by the contemporary poets. He has published nine books of poetry and wrote several articles. A graduate of Gordon College, al-Majzoub served as a government accountant.

Following is an example of his poems:

The Deluge

Noah's Ark is a womb of a virgin

That rested on Mount Judi, bestowing life.

Moses coffin is a womb

Jesus' cross is a womb

And Ghar Hiraa is a womb

And this Deluge abated with no ark,

No coffin, no cross and no Hiraa

Where is the refuge?

To the moon!

Does the earth escape from itself?

Searching for its kin?

*** The poem was taken from al-Sir Khidir's book "Modern Sudanese Poetry".

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Copyright © 2020 SudaNow. All rights reserved.

