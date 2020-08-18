Tanzania: Gwambina Unveils 12 Guns for Coming New Season

18 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

MWANZA based Premier League side, Gwambina have recruited 12 new players in a bid to strengthen their squad for the 2020-21 league season.

Speaking to 'the Daily News' yesterday, the team's Secretary General Daniel Kirahi said the newly recruited players include goal keepers Mohamed Makaka from Ruvu Shooting and Stali Nyambe from Buildcon FC of Zambia while defenders include Aron Lulambo from KMC, Moric Mahela from Stand United and Baraka Mtui 'Popa' from Ruvu Shooting FC.

Other defenders are Novartus Lufunga who served Lipuli, Said Mkange from Sahare FC while strikers include Paul Nonga from Lipuli, Lameck Daniel from Biashara United, Japhet Makalai from Kagera Sugar and Miraji Saleh who formerly served Stand United.

Players who have extended contracts are Mohamed Hussein, Isihaka Ibrahim, Revocatus Richard, Salum Kipaga, Hamad Nassor and Anthony Matogolo.

Others are Yusuph Kagoma,Yusuph Lwenge, Salim Sheshe, Rajab Athuman, Jacob Massawe, Meshack Abraham, Jimmyson Steven and Kapama Kibadeni.

He said that he is confident his squad will perform very well due to their experience with the teams they served prior to moving there.

He called upon football fraternity in Mwanza to unite and continue supporting their team the way they did while they were on First Division League last season.

On his side Gwambina FC skipper Jacob Massawe, said he is happy to see his team still trusting him and extending his contract.

Massawe, the former Stand United FC and Mwanza United player, promised to work hard with fellow players so as to bring success in their team.

Read the original article on Daily News.

