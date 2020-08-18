Tanzania: Agricultural, Livestock, Fisheries Census to Be Released Oct, Says NBS

18 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sylivester Domasa in Dodoma

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced yesterday it would release the country's most-detailed agricultural, livestock and fisheries census in October this year.

Chief Government Statistician and Director-General, Dr Albina Chuwa, told reporters yesterday that a survey, which is mostly conducted every 10 years, will paint a clear picture of how the sectors have been performing to transform the economy into a lower middle-income economy.

She said agriculture had developed steadily accounting for nearly 29 per cent in the economy. However, NBS in collaboration with local and international partners have continued conducting a yearly survey on the performance of the key sector.

She told reporters that a recent assessment by Michigan University researchers with support from USAID acknowledged continued improvements in the agricultural sector.

"The country's economy has continued growing by 6.6 per cent. For the last 60 years the country has not recorded crises like hunger, thanks to reforms such as the use of modern technologies," she said.

Prof David Nyange, Agricultural Policy Consultant at the Michigan State University told reporters that a spot survey on the country's national farming showed two-thirds of the country's population was involved in agriculture.

He said the number of farmers on middle-scale size of land ranging between 5 and 20 hectares had also increased by 6.2 per cent from less than 2 hectares.

"We have also found the use of modern technologies such as tractors in farming has increased considerably. The value of land has increased with many people either buying plots or renting land to farm," he said.

Nonetheless, he said the number of farmers using improved seeds had increased substantially. In the survey, conducted between 2008 and 2020, they also found that farmers had increasingly taken their produce to markets.

"I can confirm that the number of people buying maize flour has increased compared to previous years. This means there has been an increase in agro-processing activities," he noted.

The researcher went on to note that the consumption of meat and vegetables had also increased among Tanzanians.

Mr Daniel Masolwa, NBS Acting Director of Economic Statistics, said there were several indicators that the World Bank (WB) used to classify Tanzania among the lower middle-income economy countries.

He said apart from an increase in per capita income, the assessment also considered peace and stability, infrastructural development in which the government had made great strides.

"Our economy has been stable, growing at an average of 6 and 7 per cent. The per capita income has also been increasing on a yearly basis and currently, the annual income stands at 2m/-. We expect with consistent speed the country can record a per capita income of over 2.5m/- in 2025," he said.

