Tanzania: Investors Rush for Debt, Equity Ahead of General Election

Local portfolio investors seem to start hedging their funds to financial markets as the country heads towards the general election if debts and equity trends are anything to go by.

Tanzania will hold the general election on October 28 to elect the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors. Investors seem to avoid campaign disruption.

Analysts suggest that possibly investors are rushing for debt and equity markets going by a recent trend which portrays a hedging phenomenal by pulling out money from normal businesses and invest in financial markets.

Recently, two government bonds auction-2 and 20 years-were not only oversubscribed, but also sold slightly above the premium price of 103.4205 and 100.2457 in local currency respectively.

The equity market last week was dominated by local investors for the first time since the beginning of the year.

Orbit Securities Weekly Market Synopsis said many investors focused their funds on Treasury securities at the expense of other investment avenues.

"On the other hand, it may be an indication of a looming challenge of the government crowding-out effect on the private sector," the synopsis issued yesterday said.

The lowest bid price for the 2-year bond stood at 97.00 and the highest bid price stood at 103.4205.

The minimum successful price was 99.9995, while the weighted average successful price averaged at a premium of 101.4491.

"Despite the Bank of Tanzania (BoT)'s acceptance of more than the offer size, the yield to maturity still took a beating as a result of high bid prices," Orbit said.

The weighted average yield to maturity (WAYTM) dropped by more than 255bps, averaging at 7.7083 per cent.

Declining Treasury yields are a positive aspect in the sense that the government has lowered the cost of debt as well as lowering interest rates in the economy.

"[This] means cheaper credit and deposits to the private sector which are the engine of credit growth," Orbit said.

The government debt yields drop pushed investors to equity market and took full control last week.

"As Treasury yields tighten we have a developing trend of increasing local investment in the equity market during recent weeks," Orbit said.

On average local investors dominated the market during the week by 51.26 per cent of activities, while foreign investors accounted for 48.74 per cent.

"Categorically, local investors accounted for 100 per cent of investments, while foreign investors accounted for 97.47per cent of divestments," Orbit said.

Zan Securities Chief Executive Officer Raphael Masumbuko said the upward momentum continued and expected the trend to continue this week albeit on block trading.

"The domestic equity market continued with an upward momentum this week. We expect block trade to continue boosting the performance next week," Mr Masumbuko said in the weekly market wrap-ups issued.

Fortnight ago, a 20-year Treasury bond was auctioned slight above premium where the highest bid was 100.2457 and the lowest 87.7500.

During the auction, the spread between the lowest and highest successful price further tightened to 1.3982 from 3.0408 during the previous 20-year bond auction, thus lowering the weighted average yield to maturity by 15bps to 15.64 per cent.