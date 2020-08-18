Tanzania: Govt Committed to Improving Marine Transport

THE government has committed to offer competitive and profitable marine services as it ventures into constructing the first ever vessel in the Indian Ocean that would ply between Dar es Salaam and Comoro Island.

Unlike the present, the construction of the anticipated cargo vessel will be undertaken by local experts, thanks to the project write up by the National Institute for Transport (NIT).

Speaking here yesterday shortly after the New Mv Victoria docked at the Bukoba harbour, making its first voyage from Mwanza, the Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Engineer Isack Kamwelwe said plans are underway for the country to start utilizing local experts in the construction and assembling of its own vessels.

"We have just received a write up from NIT and its Principal is on top of the strategy. As a country, we want to now embark on marketing intelligence of our shipping industry and more strategies are underway," said Engineer Kamwelwe.

According to the Minister, some foreign experts will still be needed in some few project areas under implementation today, but local capacity and expertise are equally important.

Expounding on the proposal further, the NIT Principal Prof Zacharia Mganilwa told the 'Daily News' that apart from the construction of cargo vessel in Indian Ocean, soon a campus will be established in Lindi region with strategic approach to the grand plan. He mentioned strategic programmes to be taught at the new campus as Ship Building and Repair, which will be taught at the Diploma level and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

Prof Mganilwa added that setting up a Campus in Lindi will make it possible for ships and vessels to be rehabilitated on time, recalling that about 15 vessels were grounded in the past for lack of periodic repairs.

"So far we have already secured the 115 acres of land in Lindi region and we are looking back to acquiring the Campus and running in the next three years, when the first batch of graduates will be produced," he said.

On Dar es Salaam- Comorro shipping services, Prof Mganilwa who is also Board Chairman of the Marine Shipping Services Company, said Tanzania needs to build enough capacity in ship making as an industry.

In the first commercial trip of Mv New Victoria, about 300 passengers travelled to Bukoba accompanied by top Ministry officials led by Minister Kamwelwe, Permanent Secretary Dr Leonard Chamuriho, Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) Director General Deusdedit Kakoko, MSCL General Manager Erick Benedict among others.