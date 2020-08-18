West Africa: Malian FM Welcomes Morocco's Contribution to Quest for Peace in Sahel-Saharan Region

Bamako — Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Tiébilé Dramé hailed Morocco's active contribution to the quest for peace in the Sahel-Saharan region.

During an audience granted, on Monday in Bamako, to the Moroccan ambassador to Mali Hassan Naciri, the Malian top official praised the "active contribution of Morocco to the quest for peace in the Sahel-Saharan region and to the resolution of the socio-political one under way".

The talks between the two sides focused on bilateral relations and ways and means of expanding cooperation to other promising sectors.

On this occasion, they reviewed the evolution of bilateral cooperation in the light of achievements in certain strategic areas, in accordance with the proactive policy of HM King Mohammed VI and President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

In this regard, Dramé underlined that bilateral cooperation between Morocco and Mali is a good illustration of South-South and intra-African cooperation, especially since it invests in the future and mirrors the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.