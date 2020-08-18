Uganda Registers Record Covid-19 Cases in One Day

Kampala — Uganda has registered 66 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number ever recorded in a day.

The Sunday figure brings the total number of cases to 1, 500.

Of the cases registered on Sunday, 30 are alerts from Kampala, six from Namisindwa, District seven from Wakiso, 10 from Tororo, Moroto, Katakwi, Buikwe, Bukwo, Bundibugyo, Mbale, Isingiro, Hoima and Buliisa.

Eleven of the new cases are contacts to previously confirmed cases, with nine from Kampala, two from Namisindwa and Nakaseke, according to the Ministry of Health.

The rest are returnees; one from Ethiopia, one from Oman and 16 truck drivers.

According to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), there has been an increase of Covid-19 cases in Kampala following the lifting of the lockdown on arcades, public and private transport.

Recently, Ms Betty Amongi, the Minister for Kampala Affairs, said the Covid-19 hotspots in Kampala are arcades, public and private transport, workplaces and slums.

"We have had 50 per cent increase in Kampala, we opened arcades, and two arcades have registered people who tested positive. Workplaces are a major risk factor and public transport. Majority of the people who have tested positive have either moved in taxis or used boda bodas and in this area, tracking has become very complicated because same taxis usually take three or five routes in a day," Ms Amongi said last Thursday.

Over the past three weeks, there has been an emergence of cases largely from previously unknown transmission points in Kampala and parts of Wakiso District, according to Ministry of Health officials

According to KCCA, a comprehensive strategy for containing further spread of the disease Kampala will be released this week.

As of yesterday, Uganda had registered 1,500 cases with 1,142 recoveries and 13 deaths.