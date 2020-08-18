Africa: Canal+ Renews La Liga Rights Deals for Sub-Saharan Africa Market

18 August 2020
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Shana Rafter

Canal+ is the latest broadcaster to air Spanish football league, La Liga by offering coverage to its customers in Sub-Saharan Africa, Madagascar, Mauritius in a four-season renewal deal.

Melcior Soler, director of the La Liga audiovisual department, said "We are pleased to bring French-speaking fans of LaLiga another exciting way to discover the competition in Sub - Saharan Africa, while extending our successful partnership with Canal+. These are important steps to continuing our global growth together with a historic partner who has broadcast our games in this territory for years".

Jacques du Puy, President of Canal+ International, said: "We are very happy to welcome LaLiga for 4 new seasons, one of the championships most appreciated by our African subscribers, and which completes our incomparable offer in terms of international football".

Canal+ also holds rights in the region for UEFA Champion League, Ligue 1, English Premier League and Serie A in Italy.

Read the original article on NexTVAfrica.

