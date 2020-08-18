Ethiopia: PP Executive Committee Concludes Meeting, Sets Directions

18 August 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Executive Committee of Prosperity Party today discussed on current national issues and set directions on its future tasks.

In a statement issued following the meeting, the Executive Committee reviewed the achievements, challenges and hopes over the past two years.

The reform measures that have taken so far shifted the nation into a new chapter of success, altering between challenge and hope.

The statement further stated that the government infused 10 billion birr to ease the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and created 3 million jobs.

It stated that the party and the government have shown the capacity to turn challenges into opportunities and the competence to execute projects.

The completion of the first filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the planting of 5 billion tree seedlings as major showcases of achievements over the past year, it added.

The party has also commended the achievements registered during the recent Green Legacy Campaign by planting more than 5 billion seedlings across the nation.

Ethiopia would further expand the campaign into the region in partnership with neighboring countries, it added.

The Executive Committee has set directions to strengthen the rule of law in a bid to ensure peace and security, expand the democratic space, and complete ongoing national projects per the schedule.

It also emphasized on the active participation of the public on the national movement to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to reduce the impact of the pandemic on the agricultural productivity and overcome food insecurity, attention has been given to the sector, the statement underscored.

