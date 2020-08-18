South Africa: Not So Fast, Tiger Brands

17 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Tiger Brands, Africa's biggest packaged-food company, plans to sell its businesses sullied by the listeriosis outbreak. Tiger Brands said any potential liability (or monetary settlement) under the ongoing class-action lawsuit - launched by human rights attorney Richard Spoor on behalf of the families of listeriosis victims - will not transfer to the new owners of the meat processing businesses.

The sale of Tiger Brands' businesses that fall under its meat processing division, which was a major source of SA's listeriosis outbreak nearly four years ago, came with a crucial proviso.

Tiger Brands, Africa's biggest packaged-food company, announced on Monday 17 August that it will sell its meat processing businesses through two separate deals worth R428-million.

Molare Proprietary, one of SA's largest piggery businesses, will buy Tiger Brands' abattoir business at Olifantsfontein in Gauteng and associated inventories for R117-million. Meanwhile, Tiger Brands' meat processing factories at Germiston, Polokwane, and Pretoria will be acquired by Silver Blade Abattoir Proprietary, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Country Bird Holdings, for R311-million.

The soon-to-be-sold businesses contributed to Tiger Brands' production of ready-to-eat processed meat products under its consumer product brands such as Enterprise, Mieliekip, Renown, Bokkie and Top One.

But Tiger Brands' announcement...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

